Wall Street Zen Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Strong-Buy

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FET. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -418.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.60. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, SVP Michael Dewayne Danford sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $166,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,004,173.11. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 558.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Forum Energy Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Forum Energy Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Forum reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.16 per share, well above the $0.57 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $226.2 million versus expectations of $212.4 million. The quarter compares with a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Forum Energy Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Forum reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.16 per share, well above the $0.57 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $226.2 million versus expectations of $212.4 million. The quarter compares with a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and demand improved: Revenue rose 8% sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to about $32 million, and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 230 and 300 basis points, respectively. Orders totaled $236 million, producing a 104% book-to-bill ratio, while management said market share grew 13%. Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 8% sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to about $32 million, and gross and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 230 and 300 basis points, respectively. Orders totaled $236 million, producing a 104% book-to-bill ratio, while management said market share grew 13%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to $870 million-$910 million from a consensus estimate of $856.2 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $225 million-$245 million also exceeds the $219 million consensus, signaling continued momentum. Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surges After Results and Raised Guidance

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to $870 million-$910 million from a consensus estimate of $856.2 million. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $225 million-$245 million also exceeds the $219 million consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns provided additional support: Forum repurchased $8 million of stock during the first half of 2026, indicating management’s confidence in cash generation and valuation.

Forum repurchased $8 million of stock during the first half of 2026, indicating management’s confidence in cash generation and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Drilling and Completions segment generated $139 million of revenue, while Artificial Lift and Downhole contributed $87 million. Investors will likely focus on the earnings-call discussion of order trends, margins and the sustainability of the recovery. Forum Energy Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Drilling and Completions segment generated $139 million of revenue, while Artificial Lift and Downhole contributed $87 million. Investors will likely focus on the earnings-call discussion of order trends, margins and the sustainability of the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Two executives sold shares in the past six months, with no reported insider purchases. The sales may modestly temper sentiment, although they do not offset the stronger earnings and guidance signals.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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