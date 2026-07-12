Wall Street Zen Upgrades INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to "Hold"

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, INmune Bio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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INmune Bio Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of INMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,590,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in INmune Bio by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company's research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body's natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company's lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

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