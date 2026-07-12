Wall Street Zen Upgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to "Buy"

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of monday.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.48.

Get monday.com alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 641,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here