Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to "Buy"

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RNGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,598 shares of the company's stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,775 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

Further Reading

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