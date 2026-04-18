Wall Street Zen Upgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Strong-Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $146.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 49,097 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,151 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

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