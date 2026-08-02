Wall Street Zen Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to "Hold"

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of WY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Weyerhaeuser's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 346,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Weyerhaeuser

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of $1.87 billion also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates

Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Positive Sentiment: The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Weyerhaeuser Profit Rises as Lumber and Western Log Prices Increase

The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Weyerhaeuser Rallies After Q2 Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release.

Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA was down year over year, revenue declined 8.3%, and Timberlands and Strategic Land Solutions delivered weaker results than Wood Products. Third-quarter guidance was mixed, reflecting continued macroeconomic and housing-market uncertainty. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Guidance

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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