Wallbox (WBX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.8118) per share and revenue of $39.4830 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.50. Wallbox had a negative return on equity of 6,451.74% and a negative net margin of 70.12%.The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million.

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Wallbox Price Performance

WBX opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Wallbox has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wallbox

In other Wallbox news, Director Marc Sabe Richer purchased 501,361 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,512,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,701.76. This represents a 49.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enric Asuncion Escorsa purchased 325,885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $886,407.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,218,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,315,549.44. The trade was a 36.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,829,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,513. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company's product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

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