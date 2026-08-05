Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.642-6.642 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Walt Disney's conference call:

Q3 results exceeded prior guidance , with total company revenue up 7% and segment operating income up 21%; management reiterated its full-year outlook and expects Experiences operating-income growth at the high end of its prior high-single-digit range.

, with total company revenue up 7% and segment operating income up 21%; management reiterated its full-year outlook and expects Experiences operating-income growth at the high end of its prior high-single-digit range. Disney Experiences delivered record quarterly revenue of approximately $10 billion, supported by 4% global guest growth, 3% domestic attendance growth, 4% higher per-capita spending, healthy forward bookings, and continued expansion in cruises and parks.

Streaming profitability continued to improve, with a 13% SVOD operating margin in Q3 and management remaining on track for double-digit margins in fiscal 2026; Disney also plans further Disney+/Hulu integration and expanded bundling to reduce churn and increase subscriber lifetime value.

Disney raised its fiscal 2026 share-repurchase expectation to at least $9 billion, while maintaining approximately $24 billion of annual content spending and roughly $9 billion of fiscal 2026 Experiences capital expenditures.

Management acknowledged ongoing international attendance softness, weaker consumer conditions in parts of Asia, competitive streaming advertising supply and pricing pressure, and mixed theatrical performance, although it said diversification across parks, streaming, sports, and IP helps offset volatility.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. 20,788,319 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,216. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $119.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat estimates. Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Walt Disney Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Parks and experiences delivered record results. The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. How Disney Parks Are Bucking a Travel Slowdown

The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. Positive Sentiment: “Toy Story 5” demonstrated Disney’s franchise flywheel. The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Disney Earnings Buoyed by Toy Story 5, Theme Parks and Streaming Profit

The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and distribution initiatives may broaden growth. Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Disney Weighs Free Ad-Supported Streaming

Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Positive Sentiment: Disney and TikTok agreed to share short-form fan content. A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Disney+ Looks to TikTok Creators

A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is streamlining its portfolio. The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Disney Exits A+E in $1.2 Billion Deal

The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and guidance remain watch points. Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate.

Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Recent box-office disappointments highlight execution risk. Disney defended the weaker performance of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and “Moana,” underscoring continued dependence on successful franchise releases.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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