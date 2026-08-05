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Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Disney forecast FY 2026 EPS of approximately $6.64, below the analyst consensus of $6.83, creating a potential overhang for the stock.
  • Despite the weaker guidance, Disney’s latest quarter beat expectations with EPS of $2.06 versus $1.88 forecast; revenue was $25.25 billion, slightly below estimates.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive view, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.59, although several firms recently lowered their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.642-6.642 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $119.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The entertainment giant reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.39 billion. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.642-6.642 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Disney reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, exceeding the $1.88 consensus estimate by $0.18. Revenue reached $25.25 billion, up roughly 7% year over year, although it narrowly missed expectations. Disney beats earnings estimates in CEO Josh D'Amaro's first full quarter
  • Positive Sentiment: Theme parks and “Toy Story 5” supported results: Experiences growth and strong movie-ticket and merchandise sales helped drive a 21% increase in segment operating income. The performance provides evidence that Disney’s parks and content franchises remain important earnings drivers. Theme Parks and Toy Story 5 Boost Disney Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Portfolio streamlining: Disney agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction supports Disney’s focus on streaming, ESPN and core assets while providing additional liquidity. The deal is expected to close in September. Disney exits A+E as Hearst gains full ownership
  • Neutral Sentiment: TikTok content partnership: Disney will work with TikTok creators to produce vertical Disney-related videos appearing on both TikTok and Disney+. The deal could improve engagement and content discovery, but its near-term financial impact is unclear. New Disney partnership with TikTok
  • Negative Sentiment: Guidance fell short of expectations: Disney’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $6.64 is below the $6.83 analyst consensus, creating a potential overhang despite the quarterly earnings beat. Disney quarterly earnings press release

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566,840 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $178,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,001 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $259,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,979 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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