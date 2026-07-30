Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $9.2366 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,890 shares of the company's stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,209 shares of the company's stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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