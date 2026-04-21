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Warrior Met Coal Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Warrior Met Coal logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Warrior Met Coal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share payable May 7 to shareholders of record on May 1, equal to an annualized $0.32 and a roughly 0.4% yield.
  • The dividend is well covered — the company’s current payout ratio is 7.8% and analysts forecast $13.70 EPS next year (implying a ~2.3% future payout ratio) — though dividend growth has been modest recently.
  • In the most recent quarter Warrior Met reported $0.44 EPS, missing estimates of $0.62 despite revenue rising 29.1% year-over-year; the stock trades at a PE of ~80.7 with a market cap of $4.64 billion and a 52-week range of $40.80–$105.35.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $13.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.67. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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