Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $489.91 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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