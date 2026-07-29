Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock worth $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock worth $187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 825,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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