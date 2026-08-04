Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.6775. Wartsila shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 79,959 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Wartsila in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on WRTBY

Wartsila Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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