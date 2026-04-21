Watsco (WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.4830 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $437.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.06. Watsco has a 12 month low of $323.05 and a 12 month high of $509.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.17.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Watsco's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Watsco's payout ratio is presently 109.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $425.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $409.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Watsco by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 125 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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