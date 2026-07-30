WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.45 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 255.70%.

Here are the key takeaways from WAVE Life Sciences' conference call:

WVE-007 obesity development advanced into Phase IIa with dosing underway in patients with higher BMI and comorbidities. The company is also planning combination-with-incretin and post-incretin maintenance studies this year, targeting fat loss with muscle preservation and potentially once- or twice-yearly dosing.

with dosing underway in patients with higher BMI and comorbidities. The company is also planning combination-with-incretin and post-incretin maintenance studies this year, targeting fat loss with muscle preservation and potentially once- or twice-yearly dosing. WVE-006 produced data the company says support treatment of both lung and liver manifestations of AATD with infrequent subcutaneous dosing. The FDA granted a meeting expected later this summer to discuss a potential accelerated-approval pathway, while data from the 600 mg cohort are expected in the second half of 2026.

Wave remains on track to submit a CTA for WVE-008 in PNPLA3 liver disease in 2026. The RNA-editing program aims to restore functional protein rather than silence the target, with preclinical data showing more than 50% editing and reduced lipid accumulation versus siRNA.

in PNPLA3 liver disease in 2026. The RNA-editing program aims to restore functional protein rather than silence the target, with preclinical data showing more than 50% editing and reduced lipid accumulation versus siRNA. The company is exploring partnerships for its DMD candidate WVE-N531 before filing an NDA, citing an evolving regulatory and commercial landscape. Management said it continues to believe in the program but will reassess filing plans based on regulatory developments and partnership progress.

Second-quarter revenue fell to $2.3 million from $8.7 million a year earlier, while the net loss widened to $69.4 million from $50.5 million as R&D and G&A spending increased. Wave ended the quarter with $490.6 million in cash and expects funding into Q3 2028, excluding potential future GSK milestone payments.

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WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 3,032,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,663. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $310,177,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 15,016,500 shares of the company's stock worth $97,607,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,407,372 shares of the company's stock worth $125,927,000 after buying an additional 3,362,880 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $125,168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,520 shares of the company's stock worth $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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