Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $90.4790. Approximately 1,107,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,850,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

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Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Wayfair’s Q1 2027 EPS estimate to ($0.05) from ($0.04) , signaling a slightly larger expected loss. Wayfair analyst update

Zacks Research lowered Wayfair’s Q1 2027 EPS estimate to from , signaling a slightly larger expected loss. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.24 from $0.25 and cut FY2027 EPS to $0.97 from $0.98 , reinforcing a softer near-term earnings outlook. Wayfair analyst update

The firm also reduced its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to from and cut FY2027 EPS to from , reinforcing a softer near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent lifestyle and shopping coverage highlighted Wayfair promotions and discounted home goods, which may support traffic and sales, but these items are promotional rather than direct financial catalysts. Wayfair patio furniture article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Weiss Ratings raised Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

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Wayfair Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,024,496.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,790 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,021. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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