WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDFC. Northcoast Research raised shares of WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $249.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.43. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $175.38 and a 1-year high of $298.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $195.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. WD-40's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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