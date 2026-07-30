Weave Communications (WEAV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $67.8760 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.57 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $553.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Weave Communications by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform's core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

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