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WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
WEBTOON Entertainment logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts are cautious on WEBTOON Entertainment: The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from nine brokerages, with six holds, two buys, and one sell. The average 1-year price target is $15.75.
  • WBTN shares moved higher in Friday trading, rising 1.2% to $11.54. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $22.47 and above its 52-week low of $8.30.
  • Institutional investors have been adjusting positions in WEBTOON Entertainment, with several firms initiating or increasing stakes during recent quarters. This includes a sharp stake increase by Parallel Advisors LLC and new positions from firms such as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company.
  • Interested in WEBTOON Entertainment? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBTN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 1.2%

WBTN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 119,289 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,140. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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