WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBTN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 1.2%

WBTN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 119,289 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,140. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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