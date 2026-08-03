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WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
WEBTOON Entertainment logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WEBTOON Entertainment is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Monday’s market close, August 10. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of approximately $339.9 million.
  • Shares recently traded at $9.39, well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $11.13 and $11.22, respectively. The stock has ranged from $8.30 to $22.47 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $15.75; ratings include two Buys, six Holds, and one Sell.
  • Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $339.8940 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $9.39. 36,466 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBTN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEBTOON Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

See Also

Earnings History for WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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