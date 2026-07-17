Webull FY2027 EPS Forecast Lifted by Northland Securities

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Webull in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other research firms have also commented on BULL. Wall Street Zen lowered Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Stock Down 2.2%

Webull stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.55. Webull has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Webull during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,850,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webull by 23,123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company's stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webull by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company's stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,433,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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