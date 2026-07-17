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Webull FY2027 EPS Forecast Lifted by Northland Securities

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Northland Securities raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Webull to $0.18 from $0.17, signaling a modestly improved earnings outlook.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Webull has recent downgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings, while Rosenblatt raised its price target to $13 and kept a buy rating.
  • Webull shares were down 2.2% and opened at $7.52, well below the consensus analyst price target of $13.33.
  • Interested in Webull? Here are five stocks we like better.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Webull in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other research firms have also commented on BULL. Wall Street Zen lowered Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Stock Down 2.2%

Webull stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.55. Webull has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BULL. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Webull during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,850,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webull by 23,123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company's stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webull by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company's stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webull by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,433,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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