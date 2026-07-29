WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.510-5.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $102.95 and a 12 month high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 770 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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