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Wedbush Increases Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Price Target to $40.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wedbush raised its price target for DMRA from $35 to $40 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 38% upside from the reported current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $44.00. Targets from other firms range from $40 to $50, although Weiss Ratings maintains a sell rating.
  • DMRA reported quarterly EPS of negative $0.62, missing the consensus estimate of negative $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of about $1.78 billion, while institutional investors own 14.20% of its shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DMRA. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DMRA

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

DMRA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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