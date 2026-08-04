Wedbush Raises Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $40.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STOK. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $54,891.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,675.70. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 502,020 shares of the company's stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,781 shares of the company's stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 161,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000.

Stoke Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and assigned a $35 price target, implying approximately 18% upside from the referenced $29.56 level. This provides a positive analyst catalyst for STOK . Benzinga analyst rating report

and assigned a $35 price target, implying approximately 18% upside from the referenced $29.56 level. This provides a positive analyst catalyst for . Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was about $9.3 million, well above the $4.89 million consensus estimate. The result suggests stronger-than-anticipated revenue generation and may help offset concerns about the company’s ongoing cash burn. Zacks second-quarter earnings report

The result suggests stronger-than-anticipated revenue generation and may help offset concerns about the company’s ongoing cash burn. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided business updates on zorevunersen , Stoke’s lead investigational RNA medicine and potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome, including progress in its global development program. Investors are likely focused on clinical execution and future regulatory milestones. Stoke Therapeutics second-quarter business update

Management provided business updates on , Stoke’s lead investigational RNA medicine and potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome, including progress in its global development program. Investors are likely focused on clinical execution and future regulatory milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively rate STOK “Moderate Buy,” indicating generally favorable but not uniformly bullish expectations. Brokerage recommendation report

Brokerages collectively rate “Moderate Buy,” indicating generally favorable but not uniformly bullish expectations. Negative Sentiment: Stoke reported a quarterly loss of $0.93 per share, missing estimates of roughly $0.80–$0.82 and widening from a $0.40 loss a year earlier. Its negative net margin and return on equity underscore continued substantial operating losses. Stoke Therapeutics earnings report

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Further Reading

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