WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 0.5% - What's Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.00. 828,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,404,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$7.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.15.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.26 million during the quarter. WELL Health Technologies had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WELL Health Technologies Corp. will post 0.3000698 EPS for the current year.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. TSX: WELL is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates more than 250 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services.

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