Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $419.00

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $406.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.25.

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AON Trading Down 4.0%

AON opened at $362.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AON has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AON will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AON by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.81 , ahead of the $3.77-$3.80 analyst consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue grew 5%, operating margins expanded, and management cited strong new-business wins and client retention. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $3.77-$3.80 analyst consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue grew 5%, operating margins expanded, and management cited strong new-business wins and client retention. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk-management strength helped drive a year-over-year increase in quarterly profit. Aon also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing concerns about a deterioration in its outlook. Aon reports Q2 2026 results, reaffirms full-year guidance

Commercial risk-management strength helped drive a year-over-year increase in quarterly profit. Aon also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing concerns about a deterioration in its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence. The product could support future growth in technology-related risk advisory services. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence. The product could support future growth in technology-related risk advisory services. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several firms recently raising price targets and the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, shares are trading near their 52-week high, leaving less room for an earnings-related upside surprise.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several firms recently raising price targets and the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, shares are trading near their 52-week high, leaving less room for an earnings-related upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion , below the approximately $4.28 billion consensus, despite 2% total year-over-year growth. The modest top-line miss may be outweighing the EPS beat for short-term traders. Aon Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Quarterly revenue was , below the approximately $4.28 billion consensus, despite 2% total year-over-year growth. The modest top-line miss may be outweighing the EPS beat for short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares worth approximately $725,500, reducing his direct holdings by 12.7%. The sale is relatively small compared with Aon’s market value but adds a mildly negative insider-trading signal. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Stock

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

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