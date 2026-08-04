Wells Fargo & Company Cuts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $110.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock's current price.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ON opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand is the main catalyst. Management said revenue from AI data-center applications is expected to more than double in 2026, prompting the company to prioritize data-center customers and shift some capacity away from automotive clients. ON Semiconductor shifts capacity to AI data centers

Management said revenue from AI data-center applications is expected to more than double in 2026, prompting the company to prioritize data-center customers and shift some capacity away from automotive clients. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.74 versus the $0.72 consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates. GAAP net income increased to $226.8 million from $170.3 million a year earlier. onsemi Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS was $0.74 versus the $0.72 consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $1.60 billion, slightly above estimates. GAAP net income increased to $226.8 million from $170.3 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and shareholder returns improved. Free cash flow reached $425.4 million, roughly quadrupling year over year, while onsemi repurchased $332 million of stock during the quarter.

Free cash flow reached $425.4 million, roughly quadrupling year over year, while onsemi repurchased $332 million of stock during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly constructive. The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.81-$0.93 and revenue of approximately $1.65-$1.75 billion, with the revenue midpoint slightly above consensus. New product and strategic developments include the GaNEXUS gallium-nitride power portfolio, expanded participation in NVIDIA’s MGX ecosystem and a planned Synaptics acquisition.

The company forecast adjusted EPS of $0.81-$0.93 and revenue of approximately $1.65-$1.75 billion, with the revenue midpoint slightly above consensus. New product and strategic developments include the GaNEXUS gallium-nitride power portfolio, expanded participation in NVIDIA’s MGX ecosystem and a planned Synaptics acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Baird raised its price target to $108 but retained a Neutral rating; Needham lowered its target to $116 while keeping a Buy rating; and Rosenblatt reaffirmed Neutral with an $85 target. The differing views reflect optimism about AI-related growth but concern over competition and the pace of the broader semiconductor recovery. ON Semi analyst price target changes

Baird raised its price target to $108 but retained a Neutral rating; Needham lowered its target to $116 while keeping a Buy rating; and Rosenblatt reaffirmed Neutral with an $85 target. The differing views reflect optimism about AI-related growth but concern over competition and the pace of the broader semiconductor recovery. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper sentiment. Company insiders have reported only open-market sales over the past six months, including transactions by the CFO, CEO and other senior executives.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here