Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock's previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.80.

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Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 277,930 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Constellium has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other news, SVP Philip Ryan Jurkovic sold 48,784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,561,575.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 172,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,510,489.49. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,601,363.76. This represents a 25.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Constellium

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Constellium reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus and more than quadrupling the $0.25 reported in the year-ago quarter. Constellium Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Constellium reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus and more than quadrupling the $0.25 reported in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability were strong: Revenue reached $2.75 billion, slightly ahead of the $2.73 billion consensus and up 30.7% year over year. The company also reported record segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and first half of 2026. Constellium Reports Strong Second Quarter and First Half Results

Revenue reached $2.75 billion, slightly ahead of the $2.73 billion consensus and up 30.7% year over year. The company also reported record segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and first half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was increased: Raising its 2026 outlook signals that management expects the recent operating momentum to continue, improving the earnings-growth case for CSTM. Constellium Raises Full-Year Outlook

Raising its 2026 outlook signals that management expects the recent operating momentum to continue, improving the earnings-growth case for CSTM. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary was constructive: The earnings call highlighted record growth and an optimistic strategic outlook, reinforcing the positive earnings surprise and upgraded guidance. Constellium Earnings Call Signals Record-Led Optimism

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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