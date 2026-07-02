Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company's current price.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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