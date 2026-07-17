Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 57.76% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.82.

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Alcoa Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:AA traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.99 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5,281.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Alcoa

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Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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