Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $377.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 54.83% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $434.57.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $204.09. 897,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,733. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.81 and a one year high of $495.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $289.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $365,822,000 after purchasing an additional 175,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some analyst estimates. The company also highlighted continued strength across its transthyretin (TTR) franchise. Alnylam second-quarter earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some analyst estimates. The company also highlighted continued strength across its transthyretin (TTR) franchise. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $425 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating with a revised $357 target. These targets imply substantial potential upside if Alnylam executes on its pipeline and commercial plans. Analyst rating reports

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $425 price target, while Needham maintained a “buy” rating with a revised $357 target. These targets imply substantial potential upside if Alnylam executes on its pipeline and commercial plans. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam’s earnings performance was mixed: quarterly profit improved substantially from the prior year, but reported revenue of about $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus estimate in several reports. Alnylam second-quarter earnings results

Alnylam’s earnings performance was mixed: quarterly profit improved substantially from the prior year, but reported revenue of about $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus estimate in several reports. Negative Sentiment: The primary catalyst for the selloff was Alnylam’s reduction of its fiscal 2026 outlook. Product-revenue guidance was lowered to approximately $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting slower-than-anticipated demand normalization for second-line Amvuttra and headwinds affecting the ATTR cardiomyopathy market. Fierce Pharma report on Amvuttra and guidance

The primary catalyst for the selloff was Alnylam’s reduction of its fiscal 2026 outlook. Product-revenue guidance was lowered to approximately $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting slower-than-anticipated demand normalization for second-line Amvuttra and headwinds affecting the ATTR cardiomyopathy market. Negative Sentiment: The outlook cut raised concerns about the pace and durability of Amvuttra growth, Alnylam’s key commercial product. Multiple reports characterized the shares’ decline as a reaction to the weaker ATTR outlook and second-quarter revenue miss. MarketWatch report on Alnylam guidance

The outlook cut raised concerns about the pace and durability of Amvuttra growth, Alnylam’s key commercial product. Multiple reports characterized the shares’ decline as a reaction to the weaker ATTR outlook and second-quarter revenue miss. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations seeking investors who suffered losses. These announcements are often solicited investigations rather than evidence of wrongdoing, but they add reputational and legal overhang to the stock. Alnylam securities-fraud investigation announcement

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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