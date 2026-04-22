Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRB. Brean Capital downgraded W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $68.63.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 2.4%

WRB stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 884,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,848,946 shares of company stock valued at $335,960,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — WRB reported $1.30 EPS vs. a $1.13 consensus and reported revenue of $3.69B (up ~1.3% year-over-year), with net income and premiums rising, supporting the fundamentals. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — WRB reported $1.30 EPS vs. a $1.13 consensus and reported revenue of $3.69B (up ~1.3% year-over-year), with net income and premiums rising, supporting the fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying metrics look healthy — reported net margin (~12.1%) and return on equity (~18.2%) alongside growth in gross/net premiums written, which supports underwriting strength and profitability. Read More.

Underlying metrics look healthy — reported net margin (~12.1%) and return on equity (~18.2%) alongside growth in gross/net premiums written, which supports underwriting strength and profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst maintains bullish stance despite a small cut — Truist lowered its price target from $80 to $78 but kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That endorsement can support investor confidence. Read More.

Analyst maintains bullish stance despite a small cut — Truist lowered its price target from $80 to $78 but kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That endorsement can support investor confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and investor materials available — detailed commentary from management is accessible for investors to parse for reserve commentary, reinsurance, and rate trends. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and investor materials available — detailed commentary from management is accessible for investors to parse for reserve commentary, reinsurance, and rate trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary coverage summarizing the quarter has been posted (Zacks, MarketBeat) — useful for detail but not headline-moving by itself. Read More.

Analyst/commentary coverage summarizing the quarter has been posted (Zacks, MarketBeat) — useful for detail but not headline-moving by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets published varying takes on revenue vs. expectations (mixed reporting across outlets), so market readers may be parsing different analyst models. Read More.

Some outlets published varying takes on revenue vs. expectations (mixed reporting across outlets), so market readers may be parsing different analyst models. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reserve adequacy concerns flagged by analysts/journalists — commentary that reserve strengthening or reserve development could pressure future earnings has raised caution among investors and likely weighed on the stock. Read More.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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