Wells Fargo & Company Increases Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $36.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company's previous close.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.11.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,473,798.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 374,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,663.56. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 197,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,626.28. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,887,328 shares of company stock valued at $74,151,223 over the last 90 days. 52.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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