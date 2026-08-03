Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Stock Price

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock's previous close.

MAIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MAIR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 156,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,521. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. Madison Air Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter. Madison Air Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

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