Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo lowered its price target for Madison Air Solutions from $46 to $33 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying about 12.17% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite Wells Fargo’s cut, analyst sentiment remains positive overall: MAIR has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $44, supported by multiple Buy and Strong Buy ratings.
  • MAIR shares rose 1.2% to $29.42, near the company’s 52-week low, while its latest quarterly results exceeded expectations with $0.31 in earnings per share and $991.3 million in revenue, up 20.9% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Madison Air Solutions.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock's previous close.

MAIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MAIR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 156,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,521. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. Madison Air Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter. Madison Air Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Madison Air Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Madison Air Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madison Air Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Madison Air Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines