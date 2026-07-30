Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.06.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 2.2%

AVTR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,371 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Avantor

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Avantor reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share , above the $0.19 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.692 billion exceeded estimates of $1.61 billion. The results prompted a sharp upward move in the shares. Avantor Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Avantor reported adjusted earnings of , above the $0.19 analyst consensus, while revenue of exceeded estimates of $1.61 billion. The results prompted a sharp upward move in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80-$0.83 , ahead of the $0.79 consensus estimate, improving the earnings outlook for investors. Avantor Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , ahead of the $0.79 consensus estimate, improving the earnings outlook for investors. Positive Sentiment: The quarter also produced $178.2 million of operating cash flow and $142.8 million of free cash flow, supporting the company’s financial flexibility. Avantor Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The quarter also produced $178.2 million of operating cash flow and $142.8 million of free cash flow, supporting the company’s financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded AVTR from “underperform” to “hold,” but assigned a $13 price target, below the stock’s reported trading level. The change signals less bearishness, but not a bullish valuation view. Jefferies Avantor Rating Update

Jefferies upgraded from “underperform” to “hold,” but assigned a $13 price target, below the stock’s reported trading level. The change signals less bearishness, but not a bullish valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Underlying growth remained modest: sales rose only 0.5% year over year, while organic revenue declined 0.4%. Adjusted EPS also fell from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter, and GAAP EPS was only $0.06, highlighting continuing profitability pressure.

Underlying growth remained modest: sales rose only 0.5% year over year, while organic revenue declined 0.4%. Adjusted EPS also fell from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter, and GAAP EPS was only $0.06, highlighting continuing profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: A broader sell-off in U.S. equities, driven by higher oil prices and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision, created a less favorable market backdrop for stocks. Oil Surge and Market Sell-Off

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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