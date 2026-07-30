Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.05.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,761. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. GE HealthCare reported adjusted EPS of $1.13, above the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.29 billion versus expectations of $5.26 billion. Revenue increased about 5.8% year over year. GE HealthCare reports second quarter 2026 financial results

GE HealthCare reported adjusted EPS of $1.13, above the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.29 billion versus expectations of $5.26 billion. Revenue increased about 5.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records. Orders grew 11.1% and the backlog climbed to $23.9 billion, improving visibility into future revenue. Management cited broad-based order growth and healthy hospital demand, particularly for diagnostic and imaging products. GEHC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Orders grew 11.1% and the backlog climbed to $23.9 billion, improving visibility into future revenue. Management cited broad-based order growth and healthy hospital demand, particularly for diagnostic and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Growth was strongest in key businesses. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics benefited from demand for contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals, while Advanced Imaging Solutions gained from cardiovascular ultrasound and CT systems. These trends point to an improving healthcare-equipment replacement cycle. GE HealthCare beats quarterly profit estimates

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics benefited from demand for contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals, while Advanced Imaging Solutions gained from cardiovascular ultrasound and CT systems. These trends point to an improving healthcare-equipment replacement cycle. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target. BTIG Research increased its target from $75 to $79 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling greater confidence in GEHC’s earnings momentum. Benzinga analyst coverage

BTIG Research increased its target from $75 to $79 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling greater confidence in GEHC’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high. Investors purchased 8,956 GEHC call options, 45% above average daily call volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, although options activity alone does not confirm a sustained move. GE HealthCare Technologies sees unusually high options volume

Investors purchased 8,956 GEHC call options, 45% above average daily call volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, although options activity alone does not confirm a sustained move. Negative Sentiment: Some earnings benefits were temporary. A tariff refund and lower tax rate contributed to the EPS beat, while adjusted EBIT margin narrowed by roughly 40 basis points. Patient Care Solutions also posted a significant organic revenue decline and negative EBIT; management is reviewing strategic alternatives for the unit.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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