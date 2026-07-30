Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the life sciences company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 129,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $418.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $491,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Integra reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.48 consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.8 million was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Integra reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share, above the $0.48 consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.8 million was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains a supporting factor. Zacks identified IART as one of three stocks showing breakout potential, noting that the shares were trading near their 52-week high after passing technical screens. 3 Stocks Showing Breakout Potential Ahead of August

Zacks identified IART as one of three stocks showing breakout potential, noting that the shares were trading near their 52-week high after passing technical screens. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated research coverage. The new coverage may increase institutional attention, although the available report does not specify UBS’s rating or price target. UBS Group Begins Coverage on Integra LifeSciences

The new coverage may increase institutional attention, although the available report does not specify UBS’s rating or price target. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance was generally in line rather than a major upgrade. Integra forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.53–$0.61 and revenue of $410 million–$425 million, compared with consensus of $0.56 and $417.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $2.40–$2.50 also brackets the $2.45 consensus, while revenue guidance was approximately $1.7 billion. The lack of a meaningful guidance increase may be weighing on the stock despite the Q2 beat. Integra LifeSciences Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Integra LifeSciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here