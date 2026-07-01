Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the network technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the company's previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.07.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $342.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,289 shares of company stock worth $26,590,990. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after buying an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $380 from $333 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher. Benzinga

BTIG Research raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $380 from $333 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and Arete Research both issued major upward target revisions, with Arete lifting its target to $433 from $185, reflecting strong confidence in PANW’s growth outlook. MarketScreener

Wells Fargo and Arete Research both issued major upward target revisions, with Arete lifting its target to $433 from $185, reflecting strong confidence in PANW’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight momentum in AI security and observability, with analysts reaffirming positive ratings after Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 revenue and ARR beats. Yahoo Finance

Recent articles highlight momentum in AI security and observability, with analysts reaffirming positive ratings after Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 revenue and ARR beats. Positive Sentiment: The broader cybersecurity group has rallied, and PANW has been one of the leaders as investors bet that AI growth will drive more demand for security tools. 247WallSt

The broader cybersecurity group has rallied, and PANW has been one of the leaders as investors bet that AI growth will drive more demand for security tools. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that strategic partnerships could strengthen PANW’s AI security platform and expand its reach into regulated industries, supporting the long-term story. Zacks

Coverage also noted that strategic partnerships could strengthen PANW’s AI security platform and expand its reach into regulated industries, supporting the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s sharp run-up has pushed valuations very high, which could limit upside or increase volatility if expectations cool. Invezz

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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