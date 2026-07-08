Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the railroad operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.72.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $285.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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