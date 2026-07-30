Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

QURE traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 281,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure said U.S. and U.K. regulatory submissions for AMT-130 remain on track for the third quarter of 2026. The company also expects to report four-year clinical data in September, creating potentially important catalysts for investors. uniQure outlines AMT-130 BLA this quarter, supported by cash runway into 2030

uniQure said U.S. and U.K. regulatory submissions for AMT-130 remain on track for the third quarter of 2026. The company also expects to report four-year clinical data in September, creating potentially important catalysts for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated that an FDA advisory committee meeting is expected for AMT-130. While an advisory committee is not a regulatory approval, the event could provide greater visibility into the therapy’s benefit-risk profile and approval prospects. AdCom expected for uniQure’s Huntington’s gene therapy

Management indicated that an FDA advisory committee meeting is expected for AMT-130. While an advisory committee is not a regulatory approval, the event could provide greater visibility into the therapy’s benefit-risk profile and approval prospects. Positive Sentiment: uniQure ended the quarter with $810.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and current investments after a $259 million follow-on offering. Management expects these resources to fund projected operating expenses into 2030, reducing near-term financing risk and supporting a potential AMT-130 launch. uniQure Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

uniQure ended the quarter with $810.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and current investments after a $259 million follow-on offering. Management expects these resources to fund projected operating expenses into 2030, reducing near-term financing risk and supporting a potential AMT-130 launch. Positive Sentiment: AMT-260 produced early biological signals in a Phase I/IIa epilepsy study: three of six low-dose patients experienced 79% to 100% reductions in disabling seizures during months four through six, with a favorable initial safety profile. The data remain preliminary but add value to uniQure’s pipeline. uniQure N.V. Q2 2026 Earnings

AMT-260 produced early biological signals in a Phase I/IIa epilepsy study: three of six low-dose patients experienced 79% to 100% reductions in disabling seizures during months four through six, with a favorable initial safety profile. The data remain preliminary but add value to uniQure’s pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose to approximately $5.8 million from $5.3 million a year earlier and exceeded consensus estimates, but the company continues to operate at a substantial loss.

Second-quarter revenue rose to approximately $5.8 million from $5.3 million a year earlier and exceeded consensus estimates, but the company continues to operate at a substantial loss. Negative Sentiment: uniQure reported a $1.22 per-share loss, wider than the approximately $0.81–$0.82 consensus estimate and the $0.69 loss in the prior-year quarter. Net loss increased to $81.1 million from $37.7 million, highlighting ongoing commercialization and development costs. uniQure Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

uniQure reported a $1.22 per-share loss, wider than the approximately $0.81–$0.82 consensus estimate and the $0.69 loss in the prior-year quarter. Net loss increased to $81.1 million from $37.7 million, highlighting ongoing commercialization and development costs. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity showed selling without purchases during the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such activity may weigh on sentiment, although it does not necessarily reflect the company’s operating outlook.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here