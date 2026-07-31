Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $117.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.45.

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AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 144,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. AGCO has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.05). AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AGCO by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating, although it lowered its price target to $135 from $159. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating, although it lowered its price target to $135 from $159. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98 and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These increases suggest analysts still see a potential earnings recovery beyond the near term. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98 and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These increases suggest analysts still see a potential earnings recovery beyond the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, while reported EPS was $1.08. The company generated approximately $2.6 billion in sales, and revenue declined 1% year over year. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, while reported EPS was $1.08. The company generated approximately $2.6 billion in sales, and revenue declined 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS missed the consensus estimate, while revenue of about $2.61 billion fell short of estimates near $2.74 billion. The sales shortfall indicates that demand is weaker than investors had expected. Zacks Q2 earnings report

Adjusted EPS missed the consensus estimate, while revenue of about $2.61 billion fell short of estimates near $2.74 billion. The sales shortfall indicates that demand is weaker than investors had expected. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations of about $10.6 billion. Zacks also lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and reduced several 2027 quarterly estimates.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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