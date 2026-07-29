Wells Fargo & Company Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $70.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.67.

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Polaris Stock Down 7.4%

PII traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 388,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. Polaris has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Polaris by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 471.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97 , well above the roughly $0.76–$0.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion , also exceeding expectations. Polaris Q2 earnings beat

Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the roughly $0.76–$0.77 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.00–$3.10 and forecast revenue of $7.3–$7.5 billion, signaling confidence in the recovery. Utility off-road vehicles led sales growth, and the company cited market-share gains and solid demand. Polaris guidance and sales report

Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to and forecast revenue of $7.3–$7.5 billion, signaling confidence in the recovery. Utility off-road vehicles led sales growth, and the company cited market-share gains and solid demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $75 from $65, while Robert W. Baird increased its target to $72 from $70. The firms maintained “sector perform” and “neutral” ratings, respectively, but the revisions indicate greater valuation support after the earnings report. Analyst price-target changes

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $75 from $65, while Robert W. Baird increased its target to $72 from $70. The firms maintained “sector perform” and “neutral” ratings, respectively, but the revisions indicate greater valuation support after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum screens now identify PII as a relatively inexpensive fast-growing stock, which could attract bargain-focused investors. However, this is a quantitative screening signal rather than a fundamental change in the business. Polaris bargain momentum screen

Momentum screens now identify as a relatively inexpensive fast-growing stock, which could attract bargain-focused investors. However, this is a quantitative screening signal rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that a significant portion of the quarterly margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund. Ongoing tariffs, volatile recreational demand, and questions about whether the recovery can continue may be limiting enthusiasm for the results. Polaris tariff refund and demand report

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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