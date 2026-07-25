Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to "Hold"

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.12.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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