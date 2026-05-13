Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Argus to "Buy" Rating

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock. Argus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Wendy's in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wendy's from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wendy's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.56.

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Wendy's Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of WEN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Wendy's has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Wendy's had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The company had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy's's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy's will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Wendy's in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,085 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy's by 35.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 136.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,776 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wendy's by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Nelson Peltz’s Trian is pursuing funding for a potential take-private deal have boosted investor hopes for a cash buyout at a premium. A Real Biggie Deal: Wendy's Serves Up a Juicy Buyout Arbitrage

Reports that Nelson Peltz’s Trian is pursuing funding for a potential take-private deal have boosted investor hopes for a cash buyout at a premium. Positive Sentiment: Wendy’s turnaround plan, including store closures, menu upgrades, and value offerings, gives investors a possible standalone recovery story even if a deal does not happen.

Wendy’s turnaround plan, including store closures, menu upgrades, and value offerings, gives investors a possible standalone recovery story even if a deal does not happen. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity surged unusually, showing heightened speculation and uncertainty around the stock rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Options activity surged unusually, showing heightened speculation and uncertainty around the stock rather than a clear fundamental shift. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and JPMorgan reiterated cautious views on the stock, which underscores lingering concerns about Wendy’s business performance and valuation.

TD Cowen and JPMorgan reiterated cautious views on the stock, which underscores lingering concerns about Wendy’s business performance and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q1 results showed weaker U.S. same-store sales, margin pressure, and ongoing traffic challenges, reminding investors that the core business is still under strain.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

See Also

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