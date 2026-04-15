WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,634,245 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,126,202 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

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Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,825. This represents a 37.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,070,718. This trade represents a 10.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,353. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $310.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day moving average of $264.21. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $142.14 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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