WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $379.05 and last traded at $379.05, with a volume of 12672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded WESCO International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $421.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $374.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $343.00 and its 200 day moving average is $316.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.59. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in WESCO International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in WESCO International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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