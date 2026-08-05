WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Stephens upgraded WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on WESCO International from $376.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.29.

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WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $374.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $377.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.44 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

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