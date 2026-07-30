WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.4 billion.

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WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $309.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $197.96 and a 52-week high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $341.22.

Read Our Latest Report on WESCO International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 79,440 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.75, for a total value of $28,499,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,821,877.50. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,052,225.75. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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