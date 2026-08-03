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WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
WESCO International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Barclays raised its price target for WESCO International from $376 to $390 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 13.27% upside from the prior close.
  • WESCO reported quarterly EPS of $4.57, beating estimates of $3.98, while revenue reached $6.67 billion and rose 13% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $16.00–$17.50.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with eight Buy ratings and one Hold rating producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus; institutional investors own 93.75% of the shares, while insiders sold stock worth about $51.8 million over the past quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock's previous close.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $421.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $356.88.

Read Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WCC opened at $344.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.86. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a one year low of $197.96 and a one year high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.44 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.84%.WESCO International's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $3,562,446.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,762.28. The trade was a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 771 shares of the technology company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 19.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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